Heavy rain lashes several parts of Bhupalpally; Mahamutharam mandal records 10.7 cm rainfall

Mahamutharam Mandal in Bhupalpally district recorded the highest rainfall of 10.7 cm from 8.30 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Warangal: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the Bhupalpally district on Saturday, with Mahamutharam Mandal recording the highest rainfall of 10.7 cm from 8.30 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday. Chelpur in the same district recorded 9.45 cm during the same period. Kataram Mandal also recorded heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall was recorded at Parkal in Hanamkonda district from 8.30 am to 6 pm on Saturday. While light rainfall was recorded at several places in the erstwhile Warangal district.

