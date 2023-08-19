Hyderabad under continuous drizzle; East Telangana districts witness heavy rainfall

Hyderabad has been experiencing incessant drizzles since Friday evening, with the trend persisting into Saturday. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been experiencing incessant drizzles since Friday evening, with the trend persisting into Saturday. Although the city hasn’t seen heavy downpours, several districts in East Telangana have reported substantial rainfall.

Throughout the past 24 hours, from 8:30 am on Friday to 8:30 am on Saturday, the region’s weather monitoring stations registered light rainfall. Rajendranagar received a total of 11.5 mm rainfall. Sivarampalle followed closely with 10.5 mm, and Tolichowki recorded 10 mm of rain.

On the other hand, Bheemgal in Nizamabad recorded 107.8 mm rainfall followed by Mutharam Mahadevpur in Jayashankar (107 mm), Nirmal (103 mm), and Kammarpally (100.3 mm).

Meteorologists anticipate that the conditions are favourable for the city to experience light to moderate showers during the evening hours.

