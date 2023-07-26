Heavy rainfall continues to lash erstwhile Warangal district, officials on high alert

The Godavari river is experiencing substantial inflows, leading to the opening of 75 gates of the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda in Bhupalpally district to release a whopping 5,18,710 cusecs of water.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:55 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Warangal: Heavy rainfall has been recorded in many parts of the erstwhile Warangal district from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8 am on Wednesday, leading to flooding in some areas. The highest rainfall was recorded in Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district, at 14.98 cm, which is the state’s highest rainfall. The Godavari river is also receiving heavy inflows, with 75 gates of the Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda in Bhupalpally district open to release 5,18,710 cusecs of water.

In the wake of incessant rains, Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod has directed the authorities to be on high alert and take necessary precautions. She has ordered officials to review the situation at the field level and take steps to provide relief to the affected people.

People living in low-lying areas have been asked to move to safer places. They have also been advised to stay away from overflowing streams and rivers, and not to go near wet electricity transformers and poles. The government has set up relief camps in several locations, and doctors have been made available to take pregnant women who are more than six months pregnant to nearby hospitals. She along with District Collector K Shashanka and others visited several flood-affected areas in the Mahabubabad district on Wednesday. SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, MLA Shankar Naik and other officials too accompanied her. In case of emergency, people in the Mahabubabad district can call the control room at 79950 74803.