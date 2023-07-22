Incessant rains fill water bodies in erstwhile Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Warangal: Rains lashing the erstwhile Warangal over the last five days have triggered a rise in water levels in various water bodies including tanks and ponds in Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts. This has brought much-needed relief to the region, which had reported deficit rainfall earlier.

Warangal has now recorded 33.51 cm of rainfall during this season, marking a 28 percent surplus compared to the normal rainfall. Likewise, Hanamkonda recorded 32.56 cm, with a slight deviation of three per cent, while Jangaon experienced a substantial 27 percent increase in rainfall, which was 43 percent above normal.

As a result of the heavy downpours, 815 ponds in Warangal district have been filled to the brim. Among them, 164 ponds are overflowing from the weirs. Furthermore, 198 ponds are currently holding between 75 to 100 percent of their capacity, while 168 ponds are at 50 to 75 percent capacity and 249 ponds contain 25 to 50 percent water. Only 36 ponds have water levels below 25 percent.

In Hanamkonda, most of the ponds received water from irrigation projects, resulting in more than half of them being filled with over 50 percent of their capacity. Authorities predict that all tanks in Hanamkonda will reach their full capacity within the next week. Water bodies such as the Chalivagu stream flowing through Parkal and Sayampeta mandals and the Nalla Cheruvu have reached their maximum levels. The Waddepally tank, Hasanparthy and a few others are also overflowing from the weirs.

In Jangaon, the rainfall has significantly replenished tanks and reservoirs. The gates of the Gandiramavaram reservoir in Narmetta mandal and Cheetakodur reservoir in Jangaon were lifted on Friday evening to release excess water. The Gandiramavaram reservoir, with a capacity of 400 million cubic feet and the Cheetakodur reservoir, with a capacity of 300.25 million cubic feet, have both seen a substantial rise in water levels.Jangaon has 797 ponds, and 151 of them are full as on Friday. Another 132 ponds have 25 percent water, while 266 ponds have reached 25 to 50 percent capacity and 132 ponds are at 50 to 75 percent. As many as 116 ponds are between 75 to 100 percent full, and 151 ponds are completely full. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to mitigate any potential flooding risks.