Warangal: NFHC foundation offers free online IIT-JEE training

IIT-JEE training will be provided with full support from prestigious educational institutions such as IIT, NIT, IIIT, and IISC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Warangal: In an effort to bridge the education gap and empower students, the NFHC Foundation, a non-profit organization, is committed to providing quality education to all.

The foundation has recently launched an initiative that offers free tuition, motivation, and career counselling programs specifically designed for students in grades 7 to 12. The focal point of this initiative is to provide online IIT, JEE training, with full support from prestigious educational institutions such as IIT, NIT, IIIT, and IISC, said its founder Mohan.

To register for the free programme, interested students can contact National Chief Convener Santhosh on WhatsApp at 97930 42260.