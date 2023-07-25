Warangal grapples with severe monsoon deluge, extremely heavy rainfall recorded

Warangal: The tri-cities including Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet and its neighbouring areas are facing relentless heavy rains, leading to widespread inundation in low-lying regions.

On Tuesday, residents in several affected areas, including the railway under-bridge, Kashibugga, Enumamula market, CKM college in Warangal and Ashoka Colony near Ambedkar Bhavan in Hanamkonda, are facing much trouble due to flooding of their houses.

To address the critical situation and minimize the damage caused by the floods, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) teams are collaborating to clear blockages in the nalas and stormwater drains. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, GWMC commissioner Rizwan basha Shaik and Warangal District Collector P Pravinya visited some flooded areas to take stock of the situation.

The rainfall data for the last 24 hours from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8 am indicate extremely heavy rainfall in various parts of the erstwhile Warangal district. Kapulakanparthy village of Sangem Mandal registered the third-highest rainfall in the State, recording 29.43 cm. Additionally, Kunoor of Zaffergadh Mandal in Jangaon documented 24.25 cm, securing the fifth-highest rainfall position. Sangem Mandal centre also experienced an intense downpour with 23.8 cm of rainfall.

MET authorities had issued a red alert on Monday for isolated areas in Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanmakonda districts, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday. An orange alert was also declared for the districts of Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, and Siddipet, while the remaining districts were expected to receive heavy rainfall.

As the situation continues to worsen, the Warangal-Khammam national highway has been severely affected, with road connectivity disrupted due to overflowing streams in Panthini village. A lorry got stuck in the floodwaters near the village.