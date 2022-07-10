Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana

Published: Updated On - 11:35 AM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: For the fourth consecutive day, heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the State on Sunday.

After Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts, which were badly affected due to heavy rains on Saturday, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and neighbouring districts are facing the brunt of overnight incessant rains.

Since 8 am on Sunday, highest rainfall of 34.7 CM rainfall was recorded at Mutharam Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, followed by 34 CM at Kataram and 24 CM at Mahadevpur in the district.

Mancheryal, Nirmal, Peddapalli and Nizamabad continued to receive heavy rainfall ranging from 22 cm to 23 CM.

Following heavy rains in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, rain water is overflowing on the Kataram- Mahadevpur and Damarakunta-Katakupally roads, disrupting traffic movement.

Similarly, water from Chintakanivagu is overflowing on the Kataram-Medaram road and Kondanpetavagu water flooded the Manthani-Kataram road.

Many vehicles are stuck on the Koyyuru road due to flooding. Rain water reportedly entered into the houses at Bopparam, Chindevpally and Srinivas Colony.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains upstream in Maharashtra, there is steady inflow into Sriram Sagar project. According to reports, 14 tmc ft of inflows were recorded into the project during the last 24 hours. The current water level in the project is 1078 feet against the full reservoir level of 1091 feet.

Likewise, Nizam Sagar project in Kamareddy, also received 5980 cusecs inflows. The current water level in the project is 1329 feet against the FRL of 1405 feet. Kadem project in Nirmal, received 59,716 cusecs of inflows and irrigation department officials released 23,297 cusecs downstream by opening four gates.

At Peddapalli, Yellampally project received heavy inflows. The current storage in the project is 15.05 tmc against full capacity of 20 tmc.

