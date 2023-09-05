Heavy rains: People asked to stay away from power lines

Published Date - 03:56 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy on Tuesday advised people to exercise more caution near electricity poles in the wake of the incessant rains that continued to lash the State for the second consecutive day.

Raghuma Reddy reviewed the power supply situation through an audio conference with Chief General Manager and Superintending Engineer of the company and asked them to take measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers and restore power wherever there was a breakdown.

The CMD asked the general public and electricity consumers to follow self precautions during the rainy season. He cautioned people not to stand near live wires, power lines and transformers when it was raining. Livestock and pets should also be kept away from electrical equipment, he said.

“If an electric wire is lying anywhere on the road or in water, do not step or drive over it. If anyone notices snapped or broken wires, they must contact the nearest electrical staff,’ he said.

In case of any emergency related to power supply and other issues, people can call 1912 /100/local fuse office and special control room of the electricity department on 7382072104, 7382072106 and 7382071574. They can also bring power related problems to the attention of officials through the company’s mobile app, website, X (Twitter) and Facebook.