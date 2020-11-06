Help pregnant women, Kamareddy Collector to officials

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Nizamabad: Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath on Friday instructed Anganwadi workers and medical and health staff to conduct proper enumeration of pregnant woman in the district and maintain records to provide better health services to them. Dr Shararath was speaking at a review meeting with ICDS and medical and health officials at the District Collectorate.

“Anganwadi workers and medical and health staff should strive to provide required assistance to pregnant women,” he said. The Collector said that health workers should take precautions to conduct deliveries in health centers, provide cent percent vaccination, perform Anganwadi day twice a week at the village level for better supervision of pregnant women.

Dr Sharath said that each and every health center should conduct Covid-19 tests to prevent corona positive cases. Health workers should create awareness among people in view of the winter to prevent Covid-19. Additional Collector Venkatesh Dothre, DMHO Dr Chandrashekhar, Area Hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Kumar and CDPO participated.

