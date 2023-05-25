Here are a few healthy lifestyle apps for your well-being

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:40 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Tracking and improving health has become way easier, all thanks to the booming technology. Here is a curated list of apps geared towards nearly every aspect of your physical and mental health – be it diet, nutrition, fitness, workout programmes, mental health, period health, sleep, meditation and many more.

Headspace

The meditation app offers mindfulness and breathing exercises; and music for sleep and focus. The app is for people who want to learn how to meditate, reduce their stress levels, and improve their sleep patterns. It has a library of over 500 guided meditation sessions to choose from. The app is available for both Android and iOS. While the basic content in the app is provided free, one must pay for a subscription to access all content.

Flo

Period tracking app ‘Flo’ allows you to track your cycle and its symptoms. The app uses helpful, aesthetically-pleasing graphics to provide you insights into nutrition, exercise, and sleep, which can help you track your body changes and improve your general health. It also has an ovulation tracker. One has to pay for the premium version of the app available for both Apple and Android. However, the free version is just as helpful.

Talkspace

With over 3,000 licensed therapists and multiple subscription plans, the mental health app ‘Talkspace’ has one of the best networks of mental health professionals. In addition to individual counselling, they also offer specific services for couples and teens. Available subscription plans include text, video, audio messaging, and live sessions. The app is available on iOS and Android.

Noom

The weight loss app ‘Noom’ provides a revamped approach to traditional weight loss methods. Rather than strictly providing meal plans or food tracking, Noom uses a psychology-based approach to weight loss by helping you identify behaviours and triggers that lead to unhealthy eating habits. Available on both Apple and Android, Noom’s price varies depending on the suggested plan. However, no free version is available.

MyPlate Calorie Counter

Besides tracking your nutrient intake and exercise, the app also offers a range of recipes, meal plans, and workouts. Also, there’s a community section that provides peer support, motivation, and tips and tricks from members. The app is free, and you can upgrade to a paid account for access to premium features.

Google Fit

The pedometer app keeps track of steps, time active, and many more. The app also supports Wear OS smartwatches and Xiaomi Mi Bands. Additionally, the app integrates with other apps, including Runkeeper, Strava, MyFitnessPal, Lifesum, Sleep as Android, and many others. It is even completely free with no in-app purchases or ads.

Caliber

The fitness app offers customised workout plans, nutrition syncing, several metrics to track your progress, educational content and video demonstrations of exercises in your workout — all for free. One can also upgrade to a Caliber Premium or Caliber Pro membership to get access to more features. It is available on both Apple and Android.