Here are some safety features you can use in WhatsApp

WhatsApp's three-month-long campaign highlights simple-yet-effective ways to enable WhatsApp safety features and focuses on the importance of safeguarding users’ accounts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: In an effort to spread awareness around safer digital practices for the users, WhatsApp has launched an integrated safety campaign called ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’. The campaign focuses on educating users about the app’s in-built product features and safety tools that equip people to fight against online scams, frauds and account compromising threats.

The three-month-long campaign will highlight simple-yet-effective ways to enable WhatsApp safety features and also focuses on the importance of safeguarding users' accounts.

“Over the years, we have added layers of security and protection with innovative features that empower users to take control of their online safety. This campaign is an important reminder for people on how they can safeguard themselves in today’s digital first world,” says Shivnath Thukral, director, Public Policy India, Meta.

Below are some of the key safety features that WhatsApp provides.

Two-step verification:

WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

Block and report accounts:

At times, when users receive problematic messages from unknown numbers, some of which may include suspicious links, request access to personal information, among others, WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to ‘block and report’ the account to WhatsApp. Blocked contacts or numbers will no longer be able to call you or send you messages.

Privacy settings:

Users can control their personal details such as Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it – everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. You can also control your online presence by selecting who can and can’t see when you’re online, for the times you want to keep your online presence private. Keeping your personal details visible to only your contacts can help safeguard your account against bad actors.

Group privacy settings:

WhatsApp’s privacy setting and group invite system allow users to decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don’t want to be a part of. If you find yourself in a group chat that’s not for you, you can choose to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone.