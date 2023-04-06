WhatsApp to update its design for Android users

Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on the bottom navigation bar for the Android version, similar to the iOS WhatsApp design.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp was earlier reported that is working on the ability to lock individual chats. This feature will allow you to lock particular chats and keep them hidden. The chat can be locked by passcode, fingerprint, or face ID, and you can also hide the chat separately from unlocked chats. Now new reports are going around on the online Meta-owned platform that it is working on redesigning the Android version.

The reports say that Meta is planning to update the interface of the app, making it easier for users to access chat, calls, community, and settings. So, WhatsApp is working on the bottom navigation bar for the Android version, similar to the iOS WhatsApp design. Currently, in the WhatsApp Android version, we can see a navigation bar on top with three options: status, chat, and call. After the updated version rolls out, the navigation version will drop bottom with five options: status, calls, chat, community, and settings. Previously, it was reported that the Meta-owned platform is working on an update that will allow users to edit sent messages.