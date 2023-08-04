Here are top 5 shark movies that drove people into theatres and out of oceans

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: One of the greatest fears of beachgoers has always been that of being attacked by a huge white shark. It doesn’t help that these deadly predators can be found swimming the coastal waters of practically all major oceans. But, despite our fear of great whites, we can’t help but be fascinated by them. Franchises centred on these creatures such as ‘Jaws’ and ‘The Meg’ have been highly successful at the global box office.

‘The Meg’, which released in 2018, created quite the stir and was widely praised by audiences and critics. The makers are now back with its sequel, ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ that can be watched this Friday onwards at your nearest PVR INOX cinemas. Ahead of its launch, here are five top-rated thriller shark films to watch based on IMDb ratings.

Jaws (1975) (8.1)

One can say that Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ is the OG shark film, the one that started our unending fascination around sharks. Everyone knows the film ‘Jaws’, but do you know it’s based on a novel? Adapted from author Peter Benchley’s bestseller by the same name, ‘Jaws’ is centred on the series of shark attacks that occurred off the coast of New Jersey which drove a police officer, a marine biologist and a fisherman into a terrifying shark hunt.

The Shallows (6.3)

Imagine being in the jaws of death despite safety being just a few metres away. This is the story of ‘Shallows’, starring Blake Lively as Nancy Adams. Post her mother’s demise, Nancy travels to a secluded beach to surf in peace but soon comes face to face with death. Stranded on a rock, her short but horrifying escape to safety will have you anxiously biting your nails.

Deep Blue Sea (1999) – rated 5.9

People say old is gold and we agree! 1999’s ‘Deep Blue Sea’ is unique, even in its time, for combining the danger of genetic engineering with shark attacks. The story follows an Alzheimer’s study gone wrong when a group of researchers, in their quest for developing a cure, end up being hunted by the sharks they altered genetically during their experiments. Well, there’s a reason why you shouldn’t mess with Mother Nature.

Open Water (5.8)

A horror thriller becomes scarier when it’s based on true events and ‘Open Water’ is one such film. It’s based on the tragic disappearance of Thomas and Eileen Lonergan who vanished while scuba diving and are speculated to have succumbed to a shark attack in the open waters. The film imagines the turmoil they may have faced, stranded in the middle of nowhere.

47 Meters Down (5.6)

This film will drill aquaphobia, claustrophobia and galeophobia (fear of sharks) into your minds. It may also make you paranoid on vacations. The film follows two sisters’ fight for survival on their vacation. Trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean with just an hour’s worth of oxygen and hungry circling sharks, the sisters must find a way to swim to the surface alive and in one piece.