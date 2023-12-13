Value Zone to bring shopping revolution right at your doorstep

Imagine a place where shopping is not just about buying things but an experience to cherish - that's what Value Zone's new outlet mall promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Value Zone is bringing a shopping revolution right at the doorstep and unfolding a new chapter in retail in the heart of the city. Imagine a place where shopping is not just about buying things but an experience to cherish – that’s what Value Zone’s new outlet mall promises, a press release said.

Located in the north-western end of Hyderabad and in a fast developing hot destination of Patancheru, Value Zone is not just a mall – it’s a destination. The area around Value Zone is a melting pot of culture and development with major institutions and firms like ICRISAT, NIMZ and IIT in the vicinity.

Value Zone isn’t just another mall, it’s a revolution in retail, a place where every visit is a story to tell and the legendary N Balakrishna himself is the face of Value Zone.

Numerous brands offering discounts starting at 40 per cent is a dream come true but it’s not just the discounts that attract people, it’s the holistic and amicable experience of being in a space that understands and cater to their needs, the press release added.