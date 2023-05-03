Here’s the list of astronomical events in May 2023

Hyderabad: The month of May is filled with astronomical events that will amaze astrophiles across the world. From meteor showers to lunar eclipse, the month is packed with celestial wonders.

According to the Seasky organisation, there are about six such events throughout May. Out of these, some can be witnessed in the Indian subcontinent as well. Below is the detailed list.

Flower Moon on May 5: On this day, the Moon will be located on the opposite side of the Earth as the Sun and its face will be fully illuminated. This phase occurs at 17:36 UTC. This full moon was known by early Native American tribes as the Flower Moon because this was the time of year when spring flowers appeared in abundance.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on May 5: A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the Earth’s partial shadow or penumbra. During this type of eclipse, the Moon will darken slightly but not completely. This eclipse will be visible throughout all of Asia and Australia and parts of Eastern Europe and Eastern Africa.

Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower on May 5 and 6: The Eta Aquarids is an above-average shower, capable of producing up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak. Most of the activity is seen in the Southern Hemisphere. In the Northern Hemisphere, the rate can reach about 30 meteors per hour.

The shower runs from April 19 to May 28, but this year it peaks on the night of May 5 and the morning of May 6. However, the nearly full moon will be a problem this year, blocking out all but the brightest meteors. But one should still be able to catch some if you are patient.

Jupiter Eclipse on May 17: A Jupiter eclipse will be occurring towards the east direction when the crescent moon will almost touch the Jupiter planet. It is visible only in Mexico, Canada, Greenland, and the northern UK.

New Moon on May 19: The Moon will be located on the same side of the Earth as the Sun and will not be visible in the night sky. This phase occurs at 15:55 UTC. This is the best time of the month to observe faint objects such as galaxies and star clusters because there is no moonlight to interfere.

Mercury at Greatest Western Elongation on May 29: The planet Mercury reaches its greatest western elongation of 24.9 degrees from the Sun. This is the best time to view Mercury since it will be at its highest point above the horizon in the morning sky. Look for the planet low in the eastern sky just before sunrise.