No lunar eclipse in India on Holi: Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest clarifies

He reassured devotees that the Penumbral lunar eclipse will only be visible in the northern hemisphere and not in India due to daytime occurrence.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 March 2024, 02:15 PM

Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple chief priest CS Rangarajan has clarified that there will be no lunar eclipse in India on March 25, coinciding with the Holi festival. He reassured devotees that the Penumbral lunar eclipse will only be visible in the northern hemisphere and not in India due to daytime occurrence.

In an online video, Rangarajan addressed the concerns of devotees, stating, “There are numerous calls from devotees asking me whether there will be an eclipse and what care pregnant women should take. There is no lunar eclipse in India tomorrow. It will appear in America or Africa, not In India. Please celebrate the Holi festival without any fears.”

Also Read 10 must-have Holi songs for your playlist to add an extra splash of colours

Additionally, he assured that the temple would remain open on Monday, with regular rituals conducted. Rangarajan also mentioned that if the temple needed to be closed, the management would announce it at least two weeks in advance.

The Penumbral lunar eclipse is set to commence at 10:24 am in India on Monday, peaking at 12:43 pm, and concluding by 3:01 pm. It will not be visible to the naked eye. Meanwhile, people in North and South America, parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France would be able to observe this event.