Partial lunar eclipse in Hyderabad – timings and highlights

Partial lunar eclipse is scheduled to unfold on the night of October 28 and 29 and will be visible across the country, including Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:56 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: A celestial event of astronomical significance is set to grace the night skies tonight, as a partial lunar eclipse occurs, making it the first and last eclipse visible from India in the year 2023. The spectacle is scheduled to unfold on the night of October 28 and 29 and will be visible across the country, including Hyderabad.

The eclipse will unfold as follows:

The eclipse begins in various phases at 11:30 pm on Saturday. It concludes at 3:58 am on Sunday. The noticeable Umbral phase begins at 1:05 am and ends at 2:23 am on Sunday.

In simpler terms, the astronomical spectacle commences at 11:30 pm on October 28, as the moon enters the earth’s lighter shadow. According to the Planetary Society, India, sky enthusiasts and curious onlookers can expect to witness the moon’s disc darkening, a visual manifestation of the earth’s shadow, between 1:05 am and 2:23 am on October 29.

While 2024 promises a total of three eclipses, including two solar eclipses and one lunar eclipse, none of these events will be visible from India. The previous lunar eclipse visible from India occurred on November 8, 2022, and the next one is expected on September 7, 2025, which will be a total lunar eclipse. Given this, the Partial Lunar Eclipse on October 28/29, 2023, is a must-see event for those fascinated by celestial wonders.