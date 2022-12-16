Here’s the list of GI tagged products from Telangana

The application was filed by Subajith Saha, Trademark Agent (TM No – 32530) on behalf of Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University on 24 September 2020.

Hyderabad: Tandur Red Gram has now secured a place in the patented items list after it was granted the Geographical Indication (GI) status by the Geographical Indications Registry.

In addition to Tandur Red Gram, 8 other products or items have been granted the coveted status.

Geographical Indications are given to products that are unique and corresponds to a specific region or origin.

Pochampally Ikat was the first product from the state to receive the GI tag in 2005.

With Tandur Red Gram being issued a GI certificate in the Agriculture goods category, Telangana now has 15 GI tagged products to its name. The state also has filled applications for items such as Hyderabad Lac Bangles and Warangal Chepta (Chillies).

A total of 432 products in India have been granted GI status in India, with Darjeeling Tea being the first product to receive GI status in 2004-05.

The registration of a GI is valid for 10 years from the date of issue and can be renewed every 10 years. The Geographical Indications Registry, which is administered by the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, is located in Chennai.

Here’s the list of 16 products:

Pochampalli Ikat – 2005

Silver Filigree of Karimnagar – 2007

Cheriyal Paintings – 2008

Nirmal Toys and Crafts – 2009

Nirmal Furniture – 2009

Hyderabad Haleem – 2010

Pembarthi Metal Craft – 2010

Gadwal Sarees – 2012

Siddipet Gollabhama – 2012

Narayanpet Handloom Sarees – 2013

Puttapaka Telia Rumal – 2015

Banaganapalle Mangoes – 2017 (Origin State – both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)

Adilabad Dokra – 2018

Warangal Durries – 2018

Nirmal Paintings – 2019

Tandur Red Gram – 2022