Here’s what to do in Hyderabad for this Sankranti

Makara Sankranti is the first celebration in January, and here are the places you can visit in the city to make the festival a memorable one.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 05:10 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: Vibrant rangolis in front of houses, kites soaring high in the sky, amazing weather, and delectable aromas emanating from the neighbourhood — Makara Sankranti is the first celebration in January, and here are the places you can visit in the city to make the festival a memorable one.

Cultural shows in Shilparamam

Every year, Shilparamam hosts ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ where you’ll find a range of rangoli supplies, gavvalu (shells), and gorintaku (mehendi) stalls. Gangireddu, Pittala doralu, and Harikatha are some of the traditions that will also be brought to light through cultural performances.

When: January 13-17, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Shilparamam, Madhapur and Uppal venues

Let your kites fly high at the Kite festival

The kite and sky lantern festival at ‘Uttarayan mela’ attracts a lot of kite enthusiasts from around the city. There will be arts and crafts, games, dance, lip-smacking food, along with lots of kite flying. The event is free for women and is also pet-friendly.

When: January 14, 11 am to January 15, 10 pm

Where: Ektha Cricket Ground, Mizaguda

Tickets: Available at PAYTM Insider

Have a gala time at Kite Carnival

The sky will come alive with myriad hues at ‘The Carnival-Kite festival’ with scores of kite flyers gathering for a big DJ line-up, mini flea market, food stalls, including authentic Rajasthani chaat, and many other attractions, followed by after party at the arena.

When: January 15, from 11 am

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Tickets: Available at PAYTM Insider

Sankranti Sambaralu at luxurious resorts

Land of Love, a luxury resort at Shamirpet, is hosting a fun-filled kite flying event along with Rangoli competitions, Bhogi mantalu, festive lunch and food stalls.

When: January 14-15, 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Land of Love, Shamirpet

Tickets: Contact 9849516662 for registrations