Here’s what we know about the Air India flyer urinating on co-passenger

In November, a man on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi urinated on a female co-passenger in a drunken state. The incident which has come to light in recent days has resulted in massive outrage against the authorities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:58 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Violent episodes in flights are not an unusual phenomenon. But seldom did anyone urinate on fellow passenger midair in the past.

As the woman was not content with the crew’s response to the incident, she wrote a letter to Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran. In her letter, she described the events that took place onboard.

Shekhar Mishra, a Mumbai-based businessman who is believed to be flying first class, was in a drunken state when he got up from his seat to take a leak.

In his inebriated condition, Mishra could not differentiate between the loo and a co-passenger’s seat. He proceeded to relieve himself all over the woman which left her and her seat soaked in his urine.

“He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts,” she wrote in her letter.

The woman with the help of the crew changed into Air India pyjamas and reportedly had to get through the entire journey in the same attire. She also was made to sit on the soaked seat for a couple of hours before shifting to another seat.

After the woman filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, an FIR was lodged. Police are now trying to apprehend Mishra.

Air India, managed by the Tata Group, has placed the man on a no-fly list barring him from flying with them for a period of three months.