Here’s why you should eat ‘Singhara’ during winters

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:43 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Singhara or water chestnut is often eaten during the winters in the North India, as it is packed with various benefits. ‘Singhara ka atta’ or flour is often used to make chapatis, paranthas, pancakes, etc. The Singhara atta comes from dried ground water chest and is savoury in taste. During fasts, it is common to use chapathis made of Singhara atta.

Singhara is good for those looking to lose weight as it keeps one fuller for a longer time. It is rich in antioxidant called ferulic acid and vitamin K, which helps muscle function and neural strength. Hair fall can be prevented by eating Singhara atta as it also contains zinc, vitamin B and E.

Those who struggle with their sodium levels and high blood pressure can eat this as well. It keeps the heart healthy and is high in potassium.

Not only does it improve immunity, prevent UTIs, and work as a substitute for gluten, it also helps in proper functioning of the thyroid gland.

It’s also easy to eat, instead of atta, one can always roast it and peel the skin and eat it. Those with a sweet tooth can also make Singhara halwa out of it to reap its benefits. So the next time you go for sabji shopping, keep an eye out for this winter fruit which is packed with minerals and vitamins.