Heritage tag: TITA submits memorandum on Narayanpet’s Mudumal menhirs

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has asked Telangana Information and Technology Association (TITA) president Sundeep Kumar Makthala and his team to come up with a comprehensive report on the importance of Mudumal menhirs site in Narayanpet district in the form of a documentary.

A TITA delegation met the Union Minister on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking tentative nomination of the site for the list for World Heritage Site recognition from India.

The Union Minister assured TITA team that he would discuss the matter with officials, besides working out an action plan to include the site in the tentative nomination list for UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The Minister praised TITA for its efforts in preservation of the ancient site at Mudumal and coming up with the demand for its inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The TITA team said that the development of the ancient site would aid in boosting tourism prospects in the region.

