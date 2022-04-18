| Heritage Walks To Be Held In Hyderabad Every Sunday

Heritage Walks to be held in Hyderabad every Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:08 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Heritage Day, also referred as International Day for Monuments and Sites, a ‘Heritage Walk’ was organised by the Deccan Heritage Academy in association with Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

The programme was flagged off by Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who tweeted that similar activity would be held every Sunday and also mentioned the monuments that were being restored.

“#WorldHeritageDay participated in heritage walk under the aegis of @tstdcofficial & Deccan Heritage Academy. we will have a regular Heritage walk every Sunday from now on..

Restoration of Sardar Mahal, Mahboob Chowk & MirAlam Mandi also taken up as advised by min @KTRTRS,” he tweeted.

#WorldHeritageDay

participated in heritage walk under the aegis of @tstdcofficial & Deccan Heritage Academy. we will have a regular Heritage walk every Sunday from now on..

Restoration of Sardar Mahal, Mahboob Chowk & MirAlam Mandi also taken up as advised by min @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/RtfeawbLwr — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) April 18, 2022

Eom