Hero Exchange Fest till Nov 6

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: In keeping with its highly customer-centric approach, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has introduced the Hero Exchange Fest 2020. The exchange festival is valid for a limited period until November 6.

The Exchange Fest is applicable on the company’s popular motorcycles – the HF Deluxe, Super Splendor and Glamour and under it, customers can avail attractive benefits of up to Rs 4,100.

The company is also offering offers on its scooters and premium motorcycles range apart from convenient retail finance offers being made across the country. Customers can visit their nearest Hero authorised customer outlet to avail the exchange offer, a press release said.

