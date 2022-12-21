Hero I-League: Crucial win for Sreenidi Deccan FC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Substitute Ramhlunchhunga scored early on in the second half to give Sreenidi Deccan FC a 1-0 victory over NEROCA FC in the I-League clash at the Khuman Lampak stadium in Imphal on Wednesday.

The win keeps the Sreenidi Deccan at the top of the Hero I-League standings going into the winter break. The first half was an evenly contested affair as both sides fought for the ball in midfield and kept their defences intact. Sreenidi Deccan FC captain David Castaneda Munoz came closest to opening the scoring but his effort hit the crossbar and he could not add to his tally of 9 goals.

Sreenidi Deccan FC got off to a flying start in the second half as Ramhlunchhunga hit the crossbar with a lobbed effort in the opening minute. Rosenberg Gabriel picked up the ball on the other wing and crossed it in for Ramhlunchhunga to head it in at the back post and give his side the lead.