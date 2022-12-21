Nizamabad player Likitha makes her mark in softball

The 11-year-old catcher was on a cloud nine after her impressive outing at the World Cup.

By Upender Yellutla Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Nizamabad has the history of producing noted athletes like Nikhat Zareen, Mohammad Hussamuddin and Soumya Guguloth, who are making their mark at the international platforms.

Joining the list from the district of Nizamabad is softball player Likitha Dayyala, who emerged as the ‘World’s Best Softball Player’ in the recently-concluded World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC-2022) U-12 World Cup held in Taiwan.

The youngster also got selected to the world softball team, which consists of 16 players from various countries. The 11-year-old catcher was on a cloud nine after her impressive outing at the World Cup.

“I was very excited representing my country and adjudged as the world’s best player in my maiden global showpiece event. This being my first international tournament makes it happier,” said elated Likitha.

“I saw my seniors playing the game and got attracted to it. Then I started training with my coach Mounika madam. Initially, I struggled to cope with the game. But my coach taught me step by step and always kept me motivated to brush up skills. Playing with international players helped me in learning new things,” said the sixth standard girl, who is pursuing her education in Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Suddapally.

“I want to play many more nationals and international tournaments and want to bring more laurels to the State and the country. I will do my best and make my parents and coaches proud,” Likitha added. Her parents Murali and Lavanaya, who are farmers in Jaithapur, Yedapalle , are proud of her daughter’s achievement.

“Our daughter made us proud. I don’t know what exactly softball is but I am excited that she made it to the World Cup at a young age. I am thankful for everyone who encouraged my daughter to achieve this. I hope she will win many more medals in her future,” said an overwhelmed Murali.