Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson announce retail sales of Nightster in India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:32 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Nightster can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in India from today onwards at a starting price of Rs. 14,99,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyderabad: Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced the commencement of retail sales of the highly anticipated Nightster motorcycle in India. Hero MotoCorp is the exclusive distributor for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, parts and accessories in India.

Available as a Completely Built-up Units (CBU), Nightster can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in India from today onwards at a starting price of Rs. 14,99,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

To mark the launch of Harley-Davidson Nightster motorcycle in India, Hero MotoCorp executed a nationwide social media campaign – ‘The World’s Best Job’ to identify a candidate for the brand manager position which was won by Dr. Aneeka Arora, a 23-year-old dentist, from Rohtak, Haryana.

Nightster pairs a nimble, lightweight chassis with a powerful engine tuned for strong mid-range performance, an ideal combination for navigating urban traffic and charging along curving backroads. At the heart of the model is the new Revolution Max 975T power train. It is a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin with a torque curve that stays flat through the broad powerband – and engine performance designed to deliver strong acceleration and robust power through the mid-range, the release added.