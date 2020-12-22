HES Society helps school student

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Health Education Sports (HES) Society, a charitable organisation, established in the memory of eminent physician Late Dr KVR Prasad, to empower meritorious youth hailing from impoverished families, has come to the aid of an under-privileged Class IX student, Rani, studying at Saikiran High School, Yousufguda, by paying her annual school fee. The cheque was handed over to the student by the society members at the school.

HES Society earlier in September, 2020, extended support to meritorious student of Kakatiya Medical College, Shreya Celumula, to enable her to pursue her dream of becoming a medical doctor, a press release said. It also supplied essential commodities to over a hundred households during the lockdown period.

The society is presently funded by the family members of the society, and the sale of the book “I’m Possible”, authored by Dr K Hari Prasad. Volunteers interested to donate or participate in the society’s activities can reach out to [email protected]

