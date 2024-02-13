Hexagon presents digital twin of ‘Qutub Shahi Tombs’ to Telangana govt

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: Noted reality technology company Hexagon on Tuesday presented a data-rich digital twin of the Qutub Shahi Tombs as a proof-of-concept for its Reality Technology for smart cities capabilities, to the State government.

During a ceremony at the Qutub Shahi Tombs’ lawns, Paolo Guglielmini, president and CEO of Hexagon, presented the data-rich digital twin of the historical site to Principal Secretary of I&C & IT Departments, Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking on the occasion, Paolo Guglielmini said “The creation of this digital twin of the iconic Qutub Shahi Tombs is a step towards our vision of digitally safeguarding cultural heritage sites across the globe. Our work in Hyderabad demonstrates how forward-looking innovation and reality technologies can be used to protect our most valued connections to the past while advancing smart cities for our future.”

Hexagon brought together its suite of cutting-edge software and hardware technologies, including 3D scanning, geospatial mapping, and reality capture to generate 10.7 billion data points for the creation of the digital representation of the landmark. The team utilized award-winning devices including Leica BLK2FLY, an autonomous flying drone equipped with a LiDAR scanner, along with the BLK2GO, and RTC 360, capable of capturing an astounding 2 million points per second. The GS18i complemented these devices for geo-referencing the point cloud, press release said.

In the final stage, Hexagon’s digital-reality platform HxDR applied advanced AI solutions to stitch together a point-cloud mesh and data-rich actionable digital twin. The new digital version of the historic site enables data-driven decision-making, real-time analytics, visualisations and simulations.