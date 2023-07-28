High demand for luxury housing in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: With its fundamentals remaining strong and driven by a sustained positive demand, Hyderabad real estate market has been evolving with newer narratives in the last few years. One such aspect is the emergence of high demand for luxury housing in the city and its peripheries.

In fact, Hyderabad recorded the highest percentage increase in sales on a Year-on-Year basis with a whopping 14 fold growth. If the H1 of 2022 recorded the total sale of luxury units (Rs 4 crore and above) as 100, the 2023 H1 had the figures shooting up to 1,400.

The CBRE South Asia, India’s leading real estate consulting firm, in its findings of Jan-Jun’23 residential sector data has highlighted key trends across various segments in the residential sector across the top seven cities in India.

According to the CBRE South Asia report, the luxury housing segment in India maintained strong sales momentum, registering a 130 per cent Y-o-Y increase in January-June 2023 period.

Among the leading cities in absolute terms, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as prominent markets, combined together accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the total luxury housing sales across top seven cities.

” Hyderabad recorded the highest percentage increase in sales on a Y-o-Y basis with nearly 14-fold growth with total sales of 1400 units,” the CBRE report pointed out. This was followed by a nearly six-fold increase in sales in Pune and over three-fold jump in Delhi-NCR on a Y-o-Y basis.

A similar trend prevailed during the Apr-June’23 quarter in the luxury housing segment across the top cities registering a 121 per cent Y-o-Y increase in sales. The quarter saw total sales of 3,100 luxury housing units compared to 1,400 units during the same quarter last year.

Among the cities, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad emerged as prominent markets during the quarter, while luxury sales in Hyderabad increased by 20 times, it jumped three-fold in Delhi-NCR, documented the CBRE South Asia report.

The surge in demand for luxury housing is primarily attributed to a growing preference for enhanced amenities and more spacious living areas. Moreover, it is the aspirational class that has been on an upward trend and driving luxury sales. Besides, the rise in NRI investments in the Indian real estate market has significantly contributed to the heightened demand for luxury properties, it noted.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, “This surge signifies the strong demand and positive momentum in the luxury housing market. Looking ahead, we anticipate a stronger second half of 2023 in the residential market, supported by factors such as a healthy supply pipeline, the approaching festive season, and stabilizing mortgage rates.”

CITY Total unit sales (Luxury)

H1 ’23 H1 ’22

Hyderabad 1,400 100

Delhi-NCR 2,900 950

Mumbai 1,900 1,600

Bengaluru 100 100

Pune 300 50

Chennai 100 100