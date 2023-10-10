High-end exclusive floor EHS patients launched at Maxivision Somajiguda

The new floor, which will be managed by an exclusive team of doctors and optometrists, can now treat more than 1000 people every month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

The new floor, which will be managed by an exclusive team of doctors and optometrists, can now treat more than 1000 people every month.

Hyderabad: Maxivision Eye Hospitals on Tuesday launched 10,000 sft of additional space in the existing facility at Somajiguda and created high-end exclusive floor for patients covered under Employee Health Scheme (EHS) and Aarogyasri.

The new floor, which will be managed by an exclusive team of doctors and optometrists, can now treat more than 1000 people every month. It features 3 dedicated EHS consultant rooms, a specialized EHS ward with 20 beds to the pre-operative and post-operative care needs of patients, and a high-end Operation Theatre (OT) complex.

“Our gesture of dedicating a floor to government eye care schemes reflects our commitment to participate in and support State government’s health care initiatives,” founder and mentor, Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, said. V.S.Sudheer, CEO, Maxivision Group of Eye Hospitals said, “the new expansion of the EHS floor and OT complex is specially tailored to the unique needs of EHS patients”.

CV Anand, City Police Commissioner, inaugurated the new facility in the presence of hospital staff.