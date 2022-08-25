Highhanded behaviour of AP police officer projected as feud between two States at NSD

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Nalgonda: What was projected as a feud between police of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana turned out to be a minor issue over the alleged highhanded behaviour of an Andhra Pradesh police officer. The officer concerned who was peeved at his Telangana counterparts, projected the issue as a tussle between two police departments.

Sources said the tussle began after a Reserve Inspector of Andhra Pradesh police Anil Kumar was recently posted as the in-charge of the checkpost on Andhra Pradesh side. The officer was stated to have issued a challan for a Telangan police vehicle when they were going to the right bank check post. Consequently, the Telangana police was not allowing Andhra Pradesh police vehicles on the left bank check post side.

But the hitch was that Inspector Anil Kumar’s son was a student of the DAV school at Pylon colony of Nagarajuna Sagar in Telangana. He was getting dropped at the school in a police vehicle every day and this vehicle was going via the dam as otherwise, it would have to traverse at least seven kilometers to reach the school on a different route. After the AP police issued a challan on Telangana vehicle, the Telangana police did not allow the AP vehicle to pass through their area leading to an argument.

When Inspector Anil Kumar requested the Telangana counterparts to allow the vehicle to pass, the latter told them firmy that they need permission from their inspector. Following this, Anil Kumar tried to project it as a feud between Andhra and Telangana police departments, sources said. After coming to know about the entire issue, higher ups in Andhra Pradesh police were stated to have ordered an inquiry.