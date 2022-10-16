HiLife Brides brings bridal and festive fashion to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HiLife Brides, the largest exhibition of its kind known for wedding fashion, bridal wear, jewellery (for brides and family), brings an exclusive Diwali Festive Collection to the city. Check out the designer and fashion wear, accessories and more at the exhibition being featured in Hyderabad till October 18 at HICC – Novotel, HITEC City.

At its three-day expo, HiLife Brides aims to make your shopping experience effortless by bringing the most fashionable, upgraded and designer series of bridal jewellery, apparel and accessories under one roof.

The launch of the exhibition was graced by actors Malvika Sharma, Sravanthi Chokaropu, and Abhignya Vuthaluru, besides top models, and fashion lovers from the city. Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD & CEO – HiLife Exhibitions’ HiLife Brides, said, “During this festive season, we are featuring bridal dresses, saris and jewellery, wedding saris and essentials, festive fashion for Diwali, lifestyle products, designer wear and accessories. HiLife Brides also features an exclusive avenue of bridal ensemble designers, jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essentials providers, and a separate avenue for fashion and lifestyle designers and more.”