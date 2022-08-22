Hill Fort Palace: Telangana High Court seeks State’s response

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda on Monday directed the State government to submit steps taken by the Tourism Department for the revival of Hill Fort Palace within six weeks.

The Bench was dealing with a PIL filed by The Hyderabad Heritage Trust seeking restoration of the same. The petitioner contended that despite its representation, the Hill Fort Palace was not being conserved by the State authorities. The civic authorities had distinguished the palace as a Grade III Heritage Monument in one of its orders, and the petitioner contended and sought a direction to either conserve and maintain the palace immediately or to permit it to do so.

Earlier when the matter came up for hearing, the State Tourism Development Corporation informed the Bench that a request was made to the government to sanction Rs 50 crore for the maintenance and upkeep of the palace, in order to kick start the restoration work. Sanjeev Kumar, counsel appearing for the government, submitted that the matter was under consideration by the government and sought time to get further instructions. The matter will be heard in November.