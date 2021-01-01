Hima Kohli is Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Hima Kohli, Judge of Delhi High Court, as the Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana with effect from the date she assumes charge.

Outgoing Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan has been transferred and posted as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

