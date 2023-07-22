Himayatsagar ORR service road closed for motorists

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police had closed the service road running parallel to the Outer Ring Road Rajendranagar to Himayatsagar junction after it was flooded following release of water from Himayatsagar reservoir.

The police are not allowing the motorist to use the road and instead diverted them to other routes. Traffic police personnel had put up barricades and a police picket posted at both ends of the stretch to prevent motorists from using the road.