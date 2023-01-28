Hinderburg report: Parties demand probe on Adani Group

Cutting across party lines, politicians are demanding the BJP-led Centre to ensure a thorough probe into the allegations leveled against the Adani Group.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Cutting across party lines, politicians are demanding the BJP-led Centre to clear the air surrounding the Hindenburg report and to ensure a thorough probe into the allegations leveled against the Adani Group.

“There are serious questions that need to be answered by the NPA Govt on Hindenburg Report. Why do LIC & SBI have such large exposure Rs.77,000 crore & Rs.80,000 crore to Adani group stocks? Who pushed them to do so? Who was aiding & abetting them in this entire episode?” Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted.

BRS MLC K Kavitha said the recent fall and fluctuations in the LIC, SBI and market on the whole, after the recent report on Adani Group was extremely worrisome. Every Indian deserves an explanation and it was the responsibility of the Indian Government to answer all the questions.

“I request union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch to not only initiate recovery measures but also have a conversation with millions of investors and dependent households who have already started facing the brunt” she said in a statement.

The CPI State unit also demanded a probe by SEBI and Enforcement Directorate into the irregularities of Adani Group’s shares reported by Hindenburg.

“If the preliminary allegations are proved, Gautham Adani should be arrested,” CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao demanded in a statement here on Saturday.