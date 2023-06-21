Hindi literature will be adored, but imposition will be opposed: Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Prof Kothapalli Jayashankar Vishishta Sahitya Puraskar-2023 conferred to poet and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof N Gopi by Kavitha and other dignitaries.

Hyderabad: Amid repeated attempts by the BJP government at the Centre to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking States, BRS MLC K Kavitha said such attempts would be met with resistance and rules, if any, would be broken. She asserted that every language has its importance and one should not undermine others.

“I have great admiration for Hindi language, especially for Hindi literature and profoundly love the lyrics in Hindi movie songs. But attempts to impose it forcefully on us, will not be tolerated as every language has its importance,” she said.

Kavitha was addressing the inaugural of the two-day Telangana Sahitya Sabha organised by Bharat Jagruti at Telangana Saraswata Parishad here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Prof Kothapalli Jayashankar Vishishta Sahitya Puraskar-2023 was conferred to poet and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Prof N Gopi by Kavitha and other dignitaries. He was presented with a Swarna Kankanam (gold bangle) along with Rs 1,01,116 as part of the award.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha emphasised the importance of transcending the limited perspective of Telangana and embracing a broader sense of “Indianness.” As part of this broader perspective, Telangana Jagruti, a non-government organisation established to create awareness on Telangana movement as well as its culture and tradition, evolved into Bharat Jagruti, encompassing the entire nation, she added.

Highlighting the significance of the Telangana movement and the need to preserve the region’s rich culture and traditions, she reminded that the goal of the then Telangana Jagruthi was not only to achieve Telangana, but also safeguard its rich cultural heritage and traditions. She pointed out that Telangana was the only State in the country to provide salaries and recognition to its artistic community.

“With the establishment of Kala Sarathi, the State government is extending financial support to over 530 artists and honouring their contributions,” she said.

As part of the two-day literary event, extensive discussions will be held on many topics including emergence and development of Telugu verse poetry, songs of Telangana movement, evolution of songs and cinema of Telangana, Yakshagana performance, Telangana literary history, trends in Telangana novels, apart from organising panel discussions on Telugu scriptures, women and Dalit literature, among others.

Telangana State Sahitya Academy former chairman Nandini Sidda Reddy, MLC Goreti Venkanna, Namasthe Telangana Editor T Krishnamurthy, writers Tirungari Devaki Devi and Gogu Shyamala, TS Foods chairman Mede Rajiv Sagar, Bharat Jagruti general secretary Naveen Achary and several poets and writers also spoke.

