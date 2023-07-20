HMDA hosts pre-bid meet for auction of Neopolis Phase-II plots

The meeting was for prospective bidders to get clarifications, details of the plots and the process of e-auction to participate in the auction to be held on August 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Thursday hosted a pre-bid meeting for the upcoming auction of Neopolis Phase-II plots, at T Hub in the city.

The meeting was for prospective bidders to get clarifications, details of the plots and the process of e-auction to participate in the auction to be held on August 3. The pre-bid meeting was also streamed online for prospective buyers and bidders from others parts of the country.

Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar, addressed queries raised by the buyers, reminded them of the success of the Phase 1 launch of Neopolis and the further investment, proposed upto Rs 450 crore, invested by HMDA in developing infrastructure, a press release said.

The HMDA has put for auctionto seven plots ranging from 3.6 acres to 9.71 acres with a total extent of 45.33 acres on August 3 with four plots to be auctioned between 11 am and 2 pm and remaining plots between 3 pm and 6 pm.The e-auction will be conducted by MSTC Limited, a central PSU.