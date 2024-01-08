HMDA land: Supreme Court dimisses petition challenging Telangana High Court order

Supreme Court upheld the earlier orders, in connection with the said lands, which were passed in favor of the HMDA by the Telangana High Court in December, 2023

8 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition from private individuals who had approached the apex court challenging the orders of the Telangana High Court, which had declared that acres of land at Shamshabad belonged to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and not to private parties, a statement from HMDA on Monday said.

The Supreme Court upheld the earlier orders, in connection with the said lands, which were passed in favor of the HMDA by the Telangana High Court in December, 2023.

On Monday, following the directions from Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, a team of senior officials from the municipal department and HMDA, under the guidance of Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), M Dana Kishore, presented themselves in front of the apex court and submitted the relevant documents related to acres of land at Shamshabad.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra represented HMDA in front of the Supreme Court Division Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra.