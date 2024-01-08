ABVP demands immediate withdrawal of GO 55, stages protest

The allocated land for the construction of the new High Court building also includes 35 to 49 acres of land in the bio-diversity zone, which was developed in the last few years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 10:07 PM

The allocated land for the construction of the new High Court building also includes 35 to 49 acres of land in the bio-diversity zone, which was developed in the last few years.

Hyderabad: Members of ABVP on Monday participated in a protest dharna demanding withdrawal of Telangana government’s decision to allocate 100-acres of land pertaining to the State Agriculture and Horticulture Universities for the construction of new building for Telangana High Court.

The allocated land for the construction of the new High Court building also includes 35 to 49 acres of land in the bio-diversity zone, which was developed in the last few years.

The students, who took part in a massive dharna in front of the VC chamber of Agricultural University demanded immediate withdrawal of the G.O. number 55.

Opposing the government’s move, ABVP State Secretary Jhansi in a press release said that the lands of Agriculture and Horticulture University should not be allotted to the High Court.

The land at Agriculture University should be utilized for the benefit of the agricultural sector in Telangana, ABVP demanded.

Opposing the construction of the High Court building, the student union members said that that the construction of High Court building in the Agricultural University means to trample the agricultural sector of Telangana and hinder the development of agriculture.