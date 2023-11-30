Hombale Films share a BTS pic of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’; trailer out tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:48 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is undeniably one of the most anticipated action entertainers to come out of Indian cinema. Following the release of the teaser that caught the rage and the mass posters, the fans and the audience were waiting for the trailer to be released.

After much anticipation, Hombale Films will be launching the much-awaited action-packed trailer for the biggie that has been headlined by Prabhas tomorrow at 7.19 pm. Ahead of the grand trailer launch of the action entertainer, the makers have shared the behind-the-scenes photograph from the actioner that showcases the director Prashanth Neel and pan-India star Prabhas on the sets of the ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

Sharing the picture, the makers captioned it, “𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒. The best 5 captions will get FDFS tickets in your nearest theater and exclusive #SalaarMerchandise #SalaarCeaseFire Trailer out Tomorrow at 7:19 PM #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel (sic)”

The long wait to catch a glimpse of the action entertainer is coming to an end on Friday. The excitement is at its peak as the viewers are waiting to watch the combination of ‘KGF’ fame director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas.

With the teaser being opened to a massive response, there are high expectations for the film that is being produced by Hombale Films. ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is an upcoming cinematic spectacle that promises to redefine the action genre and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. The film stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. It will be released in theatres on December 22.