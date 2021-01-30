Home guard found dead in parked auto in Hyderabad

Police said NS Nagaraju (35) working with the Mounted Police wing at Goshalmahal is suspected to died by suicide by consuming an unknown poisonous substance.

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: A home guard posted with the Mounted Police wing of the Hyderabad City Police died, allegedly by suicide, in a parked auto-rickshaw at the NTR Garden parking area here late on Saturday. The reason for suicide is yet to be known, police said.

Police said NS Nagaraju (35) working with the Mounted Police wing at Goshalmahal is suspected to died by suicide by consuming an unknown poisonous substance. Those who came to the parking area noticed him and alerted the police.

He was appointed as home guard in 2006 and worked with the Saifabad traffic police earlier. On receiving information, the Saifabad police reached the spot and have taken up investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

