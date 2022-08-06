Home Minister Mahmood Ali visits Bibi ka Alawa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

File Photo: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali on Saturday visited the Bibi ka Alawa and made an offering to the Bibi ka Alam. He was accompanied by TS Wakf Board Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan and other leaders of TRS party.

Interacting with presspersons, Mahmood Ali said the State government is allocating funds for Muharram arrangements and a budget for elephant was allocated by the TS Wakf Board. He said the Hyderabad Police and GHMC were making all arrangements to prevent any discomfort to the people during the Muharram.

YSR Congress party leader, YS Sharmila also visited the Bibi ka Alawa and made an offering to the Alam.