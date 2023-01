Hope Advertising MD KS Rao felicitated at HTAMF

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:32 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Managing Director, Hope Advertising Private Limited, KS Rao was felicitated on the concluding-day of the annual five-day Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival on Sunday, which was organised by Sanskriti Foundation.

Avasarala Kanyakumari, a legendary Violinist presented a memento to him during Pancharatna Seva for their technical support and live streaming of the entire five days of Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival 2023 in social media platforms.

