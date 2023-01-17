Horse Racing: Agnostic fancied for Kolkata feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:51 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

File Photo.

Kolkata: The Bharath Singh-trained Agnostic, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Calcutta Champions Sprint Trophy (Grade-III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over in a small field of six runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

Selections:

1. Divine Chakra 1, Our Choice 2, Legend Returns 3

2. La Dominate 1, Acantha 2, Salaar 3

3. Dr Doom 1, Nandini’s Pet 2, Island Lass 3

4. Agostino Carracci 1, D My Heart 2, Divine Hunt 3

5. Kind Of Magic 1, Sandrine 2, Jamaica 3

6. Agnostic 1, Awesome One 2, Dandi Satyagraha 3

7. Jawai 1, Whispering Grass 2, Tycoonist 3

Day’s Best: Agnostic.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7