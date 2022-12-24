Horse Racing: Akido wins Man Of The Match Plate

Gaurav Singh guided the K Satheesh-trained Akido to victory in the Man Of The Match Plate 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Gaurav Singh guided the K Satheesh-trained Akido to victory in the Man Of The Match Plate 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet Race course on Saturday.

RESULTS:

1. Avancia (1), Varenna (2), Big Boy (3), Life’s Living (4),

W-Rs.-19, SHP-Rs. 28, P-Rs. 11, 13, 16, THP- Rs. 53, SHW-Rs. 10 & 10, Q-Rs. 20, F-Rs. 43, Tanala-Rs. 220.

2. Lucky Zone (1), Miss Maya (2), Alexina (3), Nkalanzinzi (4),

Withdrawn: Proud Girl.

W-Rs.-25, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs. 11, 10, 11, THP- Rs. 30, SHW-Rs. 12 & 11, Q-Rs. 24, F-Rs. 54, Tanala-Rs. 82.

3. Carlisle (1) Costello (2), All Time Legend (3), Unsung Hero (4)

W-Rs.-58, SHP-Rs. 95, P-Rs. 10, 30, 56, THP- Rs. 102, SHW-Rs. 25 & 100, Q-Rs. 277, F-Rs. 449, Tanala-Rs.4,679.

4. Francis Bacon (1), Team Player (2), Exclusive Spark (3), Hero Of The East (4).

W-Rs. 56, SHP-Rs. 149, P-Rs. 18, 65, 15, THP- Rs. 86, SHW-Rs. 40 & 101, Q-Rs. 1,420, F-Rs. 1,184, T-Rs. 5,210.

5. Akido (1), Royal Grace (2), Lifes Song (3), Kesariya Balam (4).

W-Rs. 27, SHP: 36, P-Rs. 19, 22 THP- Rs. 59, SHW-Rs. 13 & 23, Q-Rs. 111, F-Rs. 167, T-Rs. 429.

6. Thanks (1), General Atlantic (2), Crimson Rose (3), Fly To The Stars (4).

W-Rs. 78, SHP-Rs. 35, P-Rs. 18, 16, 19, THP- Rs. 115, SHW-Rs. 29 & 15, Q-Rs. 112, F-Rs. 338, T-Rs. 4,101.

7. Stoic Hero (1), Milton Keynes (2), Inderdhanush (3), Apex Star (4).

W-Rs. 23, SHP-Rs. 33, P-Rs. 11, 14, 37, THP- Rs. 87, SHW-Rs. 15 & 17, Q-Rs. 33, F-Rs. 62, T-Rs. 566.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 24,726/- (Winning tickets 10).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 2,077 /- (Winning tickets 51).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,029/- (Winning tickets 41).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 7,799/- (Winning tickets 7).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 666/-(Winning tickets 55).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 1,011 /-(Winning tickets 49).