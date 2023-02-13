Horse Racing: Ashwa Yudhvir fancied for Delhi feature

Rajesh Narredu-trained Ashwa Yudhvir looks set to win the North India Derby (Grade-III) 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Ashwa Yudhvir looks set to win the North India Derby (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old only, the plum event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Flaming Beauty 1, Rinku Romeo 2, Molecule Boy 3

2. Carlos 1, Ashwa Figaro 2, Eliminator 3

3. Ashwa Jauhar 1, Golden Dragon 2, Manali 3

4. Hukamori 1, Divit 2, Shivalik Queen 3

5. Jeweller 1, Ashwa Bravo 2, Responsibleforlove 3

6. Ashwa Yudhvir 1, Ashwa Morocco 2, Wonderfull Lady 3

7. Lodge Keeper 1, Divya Shakthi 2, Dominant 3

Day’s Best: Jeweller.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.