Horse Racing: High Command shines in trials

Hyderabad: High Command impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.
SAND:
800m:
Clare (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.
1000m:
Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Princess Daka (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42, a good display.
NOTED ON SUNDAY 12-2-23
SAND:
800m:
Pancho (Madhu Babu) 1-2, 600/47, handy. Arrowtown (Dhanu Singh) & Big Boy (RB) 1-0, 600/47, pair unextended. Verrocchio (Santhosh Raj) & Prime Gardenia (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/45,
former moved well.