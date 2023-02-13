Horse Racing: High Command shines in trials

High Command impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday

Hyderabad: High Command impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND:

800m:

Clare (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Princess Daka (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42, a good display.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 12-2-23

SAND:

800m:

Pancho (Madhu Babu) 1-2, 600/47, handy. Arrowtown (Dhanu Singh) & Big Boy (RB) 1-0, 600/47, pair unextended. Verrocchio (Santhosh Raj) & Prime Gardenia (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/45,

former moved well.