Horse Racing: Ballerina and Scramjet shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Ballerina and Scramjet pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

800m:

Flamingo Fame (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/47, handy. Toffee (RS Jodha) 1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-0, 600/47, more on hand. Queen Blossom (Md Ismail) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand.

Chuckit (RB) & Undaunted (RB) 1-2, 600/47, former moved well. Doublepower (Koushik) & 2y-(Saamidd/Faustina) (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/47, pair finished level. Time Ahead (Aneel) & Star Cruise (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved together. Bleue Dali (Madhu Babu) & Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. 2y-(Leitir Mor/Tootsie Wootsie) (Madhu Babu) & Laurus (Rohith Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved well.

1000m:

Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Encore (RS Jodha) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Unsung Hero (Trainer) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, unextended. Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) & Royal Pal (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former shaped well. Scramjet (RB) & Briar Ridge (Khurshad Alam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former to note.